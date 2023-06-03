Accessibility Tools
Wednesday, May 31 | 7 PM
First Baptist Church (777 S 1300 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84102)
Featuring MONÉT X CHANGE
Thursday, June 1 | 6 to 11 PM
Hilton Salt Lake City Center (255 S W Temple St, Salt Lake City, UT 84101)
Friday, June 2, 6 to 8 PM
State Capitol (350 State St, Salt Lake City, UT 84103)
Featuring ICONA POP
Friday, June 2, 8 PM to 12 AM
Washington and Library Square (entrance: 450 South 300 East, Salt Lake City, UT 84111)
Saturday, June 3, 11 AM to 1 PM
Washington and Library Square (entrance: 450 South 300 East, Salt Lake City, UT 84111)
Saturday, June 3, 10:30 AM & 3:00 PM
THE EXCHANGE (32 Exchange Pl, Salt Lake City, UT 84111)
Featuring: Drama
Saturday June 3, 2023 |1 PM to 12 AM
Washington and Library Square (entrance: 450 South 300 East, Salt Lake City, UT 84111)
Sunday, June 4, 10 AM to 12 PM
Downtown Salt Lake City
Featuring Vincint, JORDY, Deborah Cox
Sunday June 4, 2023 | 12 to 11 PM
Washington and Library Square (entrance: 450 South 300 East, Salt Lake City, UT 84111)
Join us for an amazing lineup of talented artists! Check out the full schedule Loud and Queer Concert on Frida...Read More...
After a public vote, this year’s winning theme is UNAPOLOGETIC. Every year, Utah Pride has a theme that guides our LGBTQ...Read More...
Each year hundreds of volunteers assist the Utah Pride Center with everything from running our annual pride festival to supporting community members.
YOU can make a difference. Sign-up to become a UPC volunteer today! Once you create an account, we will contact you with upcoming opportunities. Thank you for supporting Utah's LGBTQ+ community!