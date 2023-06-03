Accessibility Tools

festival logo

Interfaith Worship Service
Wednesday, May 31 | 7 PM
First Baptist Church (777 S 1300 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84102)

Utah Pride Live
Featuring MONÉT X CHANGE
Thursday, June 1 | 6 to 11 PM
Hilton Salt Lake City Center (255 S W Temple St, Salt Lake City, UT 84101) 

Pride March and Rally
Friday, June 2, 6 to 8 PM
State Capitol (350 State St, Salt Lake City, UT 84103) 

Loud and Queer Concert - Friday
Featuring ICONA POP
Friday, June 2, 8 PM to 12 AM
Washington and Library Square (entrance: 450 South 300 East, Salt Lake City, UT 84111) 

Youth Pride
Saturday, June 3, 11 AM to 1 PM
Washington and Library Square (entrance: 450 South 300 East, Salt Lake City, UT 84111) 

Drag Brunch
Saturday, June 3, 10:30 AM & 3:00 PM
THE EXCHANGE (32 Exchange Pl, Salt Lake City, UT 84111) 

Pride Fest Saturday
Featuring: Drama
Saturday June 3, 2023 |1 PM to 12 AM
Washington and Library Square (entrance: 450 South 300 East, Salt Lake City, UT 84111) 

Pride Parade - Sunday
Sunday, June 4, 10 AM to 12 PM
Downtown Salt Lake City 

Pride Fest Sunday
Featuring Vincint, JORDY, Deborah Cox
Sunday June 4, 2023 | 12 to 11 PM
Washington and Library Square (entrance: 450 South 300 East, Salt Lake City, UT 84111) 

Join us for an amazing lineup of talented artists! Check out the full schedule   Loud and Queer Concert on Friday

After a public vote, this year's winning theme is UNAPOLOGETIC. Every year, Utah Pride has a theme that guides our LGBTQ...

Volunteer

Each year hundreds of volunteers assist the Utah Pride Center with everything from running our annual pride festival to supporting community members. 

YOU can make a difference. Sign-up to become a UPC volunteer today! Once you create an account, we will contact you with upcoming opportunities. Thank you for supporting Utah's LGBTQ+ community!

Join the Party!